Market Drayton Remembrance Day plans revealed

The plan for the day has been published by the town council and all residents have been invited to attend.

The service of Remembrance will take place in St Mary's Church, Church Street and will be followed by a Parade and War Memorial Service where the mayor, Councillor Roy Aldcroft will lay a wreath on behalf of the Town Council.

On completion of the Parade, refreshments will be held at the Royal British Legion, including live entertainment.

The order of the day is as follows:

Parade to form at Queen Street Car Park at 10.10am

Parade from Queen Street Car Park to Church 10.20am

Public to be seated in Church 10.40am. Church Service at 10.45am

End of Service at 11.35am

Parade march from Church at 11.45am

Salute by Nat West Bank at 11.55am

Parade and War Memorial Service at 12 noon

Wreaths will be available for collection from the Royal British Legion club on Friday, November 10 between 7pm and 9pm.

The standards rehearsal will take place on Thursday, November 9 at St. Marys Church starting at 6.30pm.

Market Drayton Town Council has encouraged residents to support the Poppy Appeal by donating to the Royal British Legion.