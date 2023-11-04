Fire station's spectacular remembrance tribute

Sally Eynon, crew manager at Market Drayton Fire Station has made a fire engine out of poppies – and is now challenging people to guess the amount used to create the tribute.

People can enter a competition – with entry costing £2, and a 'small prize' for the correct, or closest guess.

A spokesman for the station said: "As remembrance day fast approaches, this year, in honour of all those who have fallen, our Crew Manager Sally Eynon has created a fire engine out of poppies, to raise funds for the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

"We are launching a competition to give you the opportunity to guess how many poppies it took to make this fantastic creation and have some fun whilst raising funds for the Royal British Legion.

"The model is 15 per cent of the size of our own appliance at Market Drayton and features recycled poppies from previous campaigns. Each poppy was attached to a wire frame by hand and it took two weeks to create."

He added: "The Royal British Legion provide support for members of the armed forces in the UK. They are the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities; helping them to give support wherever and whenever it’s needed.

"If you would like to enter our competition, we kindly request a donation of £2 per entry. We have created a Just Giving page to allow for competition entries, all you have to do is click on the link, make your donation and add your guess as a message."

The competition is open until 8am on Monday, November 13, and the winner will be announced at 7pm on the same date.

In the event of no one guessing the exact amount, the nearest number under the amount will win. In the unlikely event of a tie, the nearest guesses will go into a draw to select a winner.

The model can be viewed in the front window of Market Drayton Fire Station.

People visiting to view the model are asked to exercise care as the site is an operational fire station and there may be vehicle movements at short notice.

The Just Giving page is available at https://www.justgiving.com/page/sally-eynon-1699021540327