Reduced rents for Market Drayton traders extended until March

The concessionary stall rate paid by traders at Market Drayton indoor market will continue until the end of March 2024, following negotiations between Shropshire Council and its managing agent LSD Promotions.

The rate of £10 per stall, per day, will be charged for indoor traders, and street traders will benefit from reduced fees too.

The local authority had previously been planning to lift the concession.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for housing and assets, said: “We’re really pleased to extend this incentive to traders alongside our managing agent, LSD Promotions.

“The reduced rate has seen an increase of traders within the market, which is brilliant to see but also brilliant for those shopping at the market.

“Shropshire Council, LSD Promotions and Market Drayton Town Council are working with traders and visitors to hear their views on the market, to help shape the shopping and trading environment in the best way possible.”

Siobhan Noake, marketing and PR manager at LSD Promotions, said the deal was a "testament to our commitment to support our Market Drayton traders" and the concessionary rate had "helped encourage new businesses and visitors alike."

She added: “We are delighted to further introduce a new reduced trader rent on the outdoor street market every Wednesday, starting from £17.50 per day, aiming to bolster our traders and foster a thriving market community.”