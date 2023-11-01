Spooky goings on at Market Drayton Library as children dress up for the Halloween party

More than 300 people came through the library doors on Tuesday, October 31 for the Halloween event, which was funded by the Drayton Arts Festival.

Children and members of staff were dressed up in costumes and there was a fancy dress competition, face-painting, games, arts and crafts and more.

Catherine Westwood, librarian, said: "We saw lots of witches, lots of vampires and superheroes. Staff were all dressed up and we had money given to us by the Arts Festival.

"The Town Crier and the local gingerbread man came down too. Nearly all of the children were dressed up because they wanted to take part in the parade."

The event took place between 10.30am and 1pm and was free to attend, with a small charge for some activities.

Due to popular demand the Market Drayton Museum will be running a second session of the Family Halloween Ghost Trail on Friday, November 3 at 6pm.

Led by a local history expert, participants will be taken on a guided tour around the town to hear local ghostly tales by lantern light.

The trail starts at 6pm and hot drinks will be available inside Market Drayton Library beforehand from 5.30pm.