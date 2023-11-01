Roaring good time had at Market Drayton Library with arrival of dinosaurs

The team at the library welcomed Hire Dinosaurs - Jurassic Earth who put on a show for children and families on Saturday, October 28.

Staff said it was a "joyous" morning and one of the best they have ever had at the library, with around 500 people walking through the doors.

It was a very popular event funded by the Drayton Arts Festival which organises a range of events and activities for people to get involved with.

Catherine Westwood, librarian said: "We had a massive T-Rex called Brutus and a couple of baby dinosaurs. It was one of the best days in the library.

"They interacted with the families outside, the dinosaur had a ranger and then we also had some baby dinosaurs in the library that people could meet and we had crafts as well that people could do and that sold out so quickly."

The craft session involved making little wooden dinosaurs and decorating these with feathers or sequins.

"It was lovely," Catherine added, "they were very colourful dinosaurs that were made."