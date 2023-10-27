Firefighters rush to rescue donkey stuck waist-deep in storm drain

Firefighters were called to Longslow, Market Drayton at around 10.22am on Friday, to reports of a donkey having become trapped in a storm drain.
Crews from Market Drayton, Telford Central and Wellington rushed to the scene to help.
Photographs shared by the service show the helpless donkey, named Amigo, waist-deep in the drain.
In a post shared on social media, the service said they used straps and lines to help free the donkey and were "pleased to be able to 'ass-ist' Amigo".
Amigo was successfully reunited with his owner after his ordeal.