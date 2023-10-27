Firefighters rush to rescue donkey stuck waist-deep in storm drain

Fire crews rushed to rescue a donkey that had become trapped in a storm drain.

Amigo the donkey was stuck in a storm drain in Market Drayton on Friday. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue
Firefighters were called to Longslow, Market Drayton at around 10.22am on Friday, to reports of a donkey having become trapped in a storm drain.

Crews from Market Drayton, Telford Central and Wellington rushed to the scene to help.

Photographs shared by the service show the helpless donkey, named Amigo, waist-deep in the drain.

Amigo was safely returned to his owner after his ordeal. Photo: Shropshire Fire and Rescue

In a post shared on social media, the service said they used straps and lines to help free the donkey and were "pleased to be able to 'ass-ist' Amigo".

Amigo was successfully reunited with his owner after his ordeal.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

