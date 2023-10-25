Public praised for giving first aid to motorbike rider lying injured on street after crash

Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

Market Drayton Fire Station crews have thanked the members of the public who had stopped to render aid before the arrival of the emergency services.

The emergency services were scrambled to Cheshire Street with the junction of Prospect Road in Market Drayton at 8.59pm on Tuesday.

Firefighters on the rescue pump from Market Drayton found what they called a "significant collision" had occurred. They took over trauma care for the injured man.

A spokesman for Market Drayton Fire Station said: "On arrival at the scene it was apparent that a light van and a motorbike had been involved in a significant collision.

"The adult male rider of the bike was found to be lying injured in the road and was being tended to by members of the public.

"Firefighters trained in advanced trauma care immediately began carrying out a trauma assessment of the casualty."

The man was found to have sustained injuries to both legs and possibly their pelvis and back and they worked to stabilise his back.

"Firefighters worked to stabilise their leg injuries, maintain C-spine alignment, keep them warm and to provide reassurance whilst awaiting the arrival of the ambulance service," said the spokesperson.

"On arrival of paramedics and the critical care team from West Midlands Ambulance Service, the casualty was provided with pain relief, prior to being carefully placed onto a scoop stretcher, they then had a traction splint and pelvic binder applied, before being moving to the ambulance for transport to hospital for further treatment," they said.

Officers from West Mercia Police attend the scene and the road was closed whilst the emergency services worked to stabilise the casualty.

They added that the driver of the van was not physically injured but was suffering from shock.

"We would like to thank those members of the public who had stopped to render aid prior to the arrival of the emergency services," the spokesperson said.

"We send our best wishes to the injured male for a speedy recovery from their injuries."

The Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford was sent too.

Fire service involvement was declared over at around 10pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service added: "We were called at 8.35pm to reports of an RTC on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton.

"An ambulance and the Air Ambulance Critical Care Car from Cosford were sent to the scene where, on arrival, crews discovered a van and a rider had been involved in a collision.