MP praised work of staff and volunteers at Fordhall Farm

North Shropshire MP Helen Morgan has praised a community-run farm near Market Drayton after paying volunteers a visit.

Helen Morgan at Fordhall Farm

Fordhall Farm, based at Tern Hill near Market Drayton, is a 128-acre organic farm owned by 8,000 shareholders.

Fordhall aims to show that small-scale farming offers a viable way of life for generations to come.

The farm, which is run by brother-and-sister team Charlotte and Ben Hollins, has been chemical free for over 65 years, rearing cattle, sheep and pigs on an outdoor extensive grazing system.

The farm also plays an important role in social prescribing locally, offering a service supporting people with their mental health and wellbeing.

Helen Morgan MP said: “Fordhall Farm does incredible work to promote farming and to offer a real service to the area, especially with their work on social prescriptions and mental health.

“I really enjoyed being shown around by Charlotte and the team.

"It’s a highlight to get to see people out and about enjoying the North Shropshire countryside and community at its best, with all the work done by staff and volunteers to create a welcoming environment.

“It was also good to hear about We’re Right Here, a group campaigning for power to be given to local communities which Fordhall are backing.

"I’ve always been an advocate of de-centralising power away from Westminster, and they had some really interesting ideas about how to do just that.”

