Ghoulishly good time promised on market day as stallholders sell Halloween-themed products

Tom Shepley from Shepley’s Meats and from Just Dreams: Jenny Adams and Kim Davies at the last Market Drayton Indoor Market event

On Wednesday, October 25, the town's Indoor and Outdoor Market Halls will be selling costumes, decorations and sweet treats to help people get into the spirit of things ahead of October 31.

There will also be complimentary hot and soft drinks inside the market hall, as well as trick or treat sweets for visitors to enjoy.

It comes as part of a new initiative at the indoor market to see a themed market day on the last Wednesday of each month, starting with the Halloween event.

Siobhan Noake, from the market's tender LSD Promotions said: "There's never been a better time to visit your local market.

"The Halloween Market Day is a celebration of community and small businesses.

"It's an opportunity to shop local, find unique products, and embrace the Halloween vibe while supporting your local market and traders."

Fore more details about the upcoming events, visit facebook.com/MarketDraytonMarkets/events.