Blocked chimney caused Shropshire home's loft to roast at 86 degrees

They were called out to a Ashford Cottages, in Ashford, near Market Drayton, to reports of a chimney fire there at 4.45pm on Saturday.
When on the scene they found a hot spot of 86 degrees in the loft and got access to via the chimney breast.
A crew from Market Drayton used chimney rods, small gear and a thermal camera to put the fire out.
The crew used a snake eye camera from their colleagues in Wellington to have a look inside the chimney and found it had been blocked and obstructed by clinker, which is the stony residue from burnt coal.
A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said that "crews extinguished fire and gave advice."
The fire service stop message was sent at 8.41pm.
