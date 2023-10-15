Blocked chimney caused Shropshire home's loft to roast at 86 degrees

Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

They were called out to a Ashford Cottages, in Ashford, near Market Drayton, to reports of a chimney fire there at 4.45pm on Saturday.

When on the scene they found a hot spot of 86 degrees in the loft and got access to via the chimney breast.

Picture: Market Drayton Fire Station

A crew from Market Drayton used chimney rods, small gear and a thermal camera to put the fire out.

The crew used a snake eye camera from their colleagues in Wellington to have a look inside the chimney and found it had been blocked and obstructed by clinker, which is the stony residue from burnt coal.

A spokesperson for Shropshire Fire and Rescue said that "crews extinguished fire and gave advice."

The fire service stop message was sent at 8.41pm.