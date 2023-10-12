Free buses on a Saturday first step to boosting utilisation of Market Drayton's public transport

James Willock and Ian Nellins

It comes as a new on-demand bus service is set to be introduced in Shrewsbury next month, initially covering two zones and providing links to new residential developments.

Shropshire Councillor Ian Nellins, who has responsibilities for climate change, environment and transport, but is also the councillor for Market Drayton West, has said residents need to be encouraged to opt for public transport as an alternative to relying on cars.

"We are always going to need cars... but we've got to encourage people to use public transport and what I want to see, is Market Drayton as a whole being internally covered, as well as an external service and if you can get residents to use it and the data shows that, then we are more likely to get funding for it on a national level.

"Market Drayton has got very poor transport both internally and externally.

Shropshire Council get ready to launch their new transport service and Connect in Demand App

"Looking at a number of factors – people have stopped using buses which has led to them being cut, so we have to try and reduce that trend but it will take a while."

The free bus travel initiative began on Saturday, September 30 – the same weekend as the Ginger and Spice Festival – and Councillor Nellins said there were noticeably less cars on the car park, but this is just the start.

People can hop on and off the 301 and 302 bus service for free of charge every Saturday.

"My aspiration is to have that sort of thing that we are seeing in Shrewsbury across the county," Councillor Nellins added.

Shropshire Council get ready to launch their new transport service and Connect in Demand App

"On the back of that, we are discussing how we can do something in Market Drayton because the day service doesn't presently serve the whole town and hasn't for quite a long time and there's been lots of developments since then.

"One of the ideas was to have free travel on a Saturday – firstly to encourage people to have confidence in using the buses, secondly for people to use their free bus pass as a lot of elderly have a free bus pass.

"If we encourage people to use the bus in town rather than to drive in it creates less congestion, it's better for the environment and hopefully in time we can extend it to have something like the demand response like in Shrewsbury."

Councillor Nellins said that bus services have been in decline because they haven't been financially viable, with most commercial routes being subsidised by Shropshire Council.

"But certainly we have an understanding that residents need to get to places," Councillor Nellins added, "but if it's just people using their free bus pass it doesn't pay its way."

Councillor Nellins added that transport accounts for around 30 per cent of global carbon emissions.

But a low-emission bus carrying around 15 to 20 passengers is going to have a more positive impact on the climate than 15 to 20 cars on the road.