Winners announced for Market Drayton Ginger & Spice Festival gingerbread trail

Olivia Venables and Sarah Hopcroft of the Original Biscuit Bakers

The trail took place on Saturday, September 30 at the Ginger & Spice Festival and invited festival-goers to explore the town's heritage, shops and attractions.

This year, each participating business and organisation was asked to dress a gingerbread character to the theme ‘characters from books’ and display at their business premises or shop window.

Families were asked to find all the gingerbread characters on the trail and judge their favourite – the business with the most votes was declared the winner.

Deputy mayor Councillor Byron Chapman, came along with local children’s author and illustrator Matt Buckingham and sponsor Sarah Hopcroft to judge the entries.

The Gruffalo

Sarah Hopcroft, sales and marketing director at Original Biscuit Baker said: “It was heartwarming to see how much effort and how many people embraced the idea of participating in this year’s Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Gingerbread Trail Contest.

"The creativity standard was second to none and it encouraged fun and healthy competition between the businesses and organisations in the town. It was fantastic to support an integral part of the festival.”

The judges awarded 'Best Gingerbread Character' to the ‘Gruffalo’ by The Fields Kitchen, with the runners up being 'Hagrid' by the Handsome House and 'The Queen of Hearts' by Oxfam Market Drayton.

Bluey by Hart to Hart

In the children's choice award, the Best Dressed Gingerbread Character was Hagrid at The Handsome House Barbers and the runner-up was Bluey at Hart-to-Hart.

A prize draw also took place during the festival and all those who completed the trail and answered a short heritage trail quiz were entered into the prize draw.

The adult's prize winner was Lauren Carey and the winner of the children's prize was Olivia Venables, with Samuel Carey, aged two, Isaac Carey, aged four, and Arthur Carey, aged six, coming in second place.

Claire Rose Walker, owner of the Handsome House

Commenting on judging the contest, Councillor Byron Chapman said: "This year I had the privilege to join the judges for this event and the creativity and quality of the displays was outstanding and extremely difficult to judge.

"This year I believe we had 41 entries. Very well done to all that participated.”

Commenting on judging the contest children’s contest, author and illustrator Matt Buckingham said: “Whilst judging the event, I was amazed at the level of engagement from all businesses across the town, with a high level of creativity on display in many of the shop windows along the main streets.

"It was enjoyable to be a part of the judging team on the day, and I felt the great sense of pride in the community that this event brings.”