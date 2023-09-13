Market Drayton optical boutique hosting free event for National Eye Health Week

Eva Dave and Same Dave - Style Optique

Style Optique, 20 Cheshire Street, will be hosting an ‘Everything You Need to Know About Dry Eyes’ event in which they will giving a special presentation in commemoration of National Eye Health Week.

The event will be held at the Festival Drayton Centre in the Vernon Suite at 6pm on Friday, September 15.

The special presentation will explain the causes of dry eyes, outlining the environmental and lifestyle factors that contribute to dry eye discomfort.

It will also give attendees advice regarding at-home and in-practice treatment options to ease dry eye symptoms, as well as prevent the onset of dry eye syndrome.

There will also be drinks, a range of nibbles and a chance to ask questions directly to optometrists and Style Optique business owners, Eva and Sam Davé.

Eva said: “This special event is ideal for those who are suffering with dry eye symptoms and would like to discover more about how they can either prevent or treat it at home.

"We encourage the local community to attend the event with a friend to learn more about how to care for your vision, whilst enjoying a relaxed Friday evening.”

The event is free of charge but places must be booked in advance by either sending an email to info@styleoptique.co.uk or calling 01630 652 945.

Early booking is encouraged as spaces are limited due to venue capacity constraints.