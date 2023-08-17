Market Drayton pet crematorium to create up to 13 new jobs with planned expansion

Outside Rosehill Pet & Equine Crematorium. Photo: Google

Rosehill Pet & Equine Crematorium, located at Rosehill Road, Stoke Heath, Market Drayton, has announced plans to expand its premises.

The family-run business offers personal and individual cremation services for horses and small pets, as well as personalised keepsakes.

The planned expansion will include the installation of an additional animal cremator, an additional external flue and a new reception building or office.

It is hoped that the expansion will allow for an increase in the number of cremations per day, as well as allowing for communal cremations to take place. It is anticipated that the expansion will allow for a maximum of 40 to 50 cremations to take place per day.

The planning statement, published on July 14, reads: "The proposed development will generate 10 new jobs at the site, and it is anticipated that there will be 6 staff on site at any given time.

"If the pickup and drop off facility is expanded to 6 vans the number of new jobs created would increase to 13.

"Normal shift patterns for those staff based at site will remain the same as existing i.e. 8am to 5:30pm, and the drivers will work 10 hour shifts starting anytime between 2am through to 6am depending on customer needs."