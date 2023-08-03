Road closure details for Market Drayton's Ginger and Spice Festival

By Megan Howe

Organisers of a popular Shropshire festival have announced a road closure for the 2023 event.

Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

Cheshire Street, in Market Drayton, will be closed to traffic from 6am to 6pm on Saturday, September 30, for the Ginger and Spice Festival.

This is to ensure the safety of all those involved, including visitors, volunteers and market traders, and to accommodate required additional spacing between stalls.

Organisers have asked people to avoid the area within the working hours where possible, but there will be a window for deliveries to businesses between 6am and 7.30am.

Residents of Mercian Court have also been granted access using the entrance opposite the Hippodrome pub for both outward and return vehicle movements. This will be managed by the Market Drayton Rotary Club on the day.

Any questions can be directed to gingerandspicefest@gmail.com.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

