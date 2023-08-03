'Outstanding' entries to this year's Market Drayton In Bloom competition, says mayor

Mayor Roy Aldcroft

It comes as Mayor Roy Aldcroft, alongside Councillor Warren Love and Elizabeth Barnes visited all the residents who took part in the competition last week to judge the entries.

The trio benefitted from a day of sunshine which showcased the range of talent on display, from residents' use of space, water features and colour.

Market Drayton In Bloom takes place in the town every year where residents are invited to share their gardening or horticultural creations.

There are a number of categories to enter into, including Best Back Garden, Best Allotment, Best Water Garden, Best Group Dwelling, Best Hanging Basket or Planter and Best Patio Display.

Councillor Aldcroft said: "It was a great pleasure to be able to see the care and attention to detail that our gardeners had achieved.

"Deciding prize winners was very difficult as the standard was generally very high.

"We shall be announcing winners at a presentation evening on September 13 at the Royal British Legion Club and look forward to awarding shining trophies and cash prizes on the night."