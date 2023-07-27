'No formal complaints' made following allegations of bullying in Market Drayton Town Council

Market Drayton Town Hall. Photo: Google

Councillor Roy Aldcroft has today issued a statement further detailing the procedures that are in place at the Town Council should a formal complaint/s be made.

Last week, the Town Council shared a photo of a printed document featuring a statement signed by Councillor Aldcroft.

It said that over the last few weeks there have been "unsubstantiated" "vague" and "non-specific" references to bullying within the council.

Now, Councillor Aldcroft has issued a statement to clarify how Market Drayton Town Council's procedures would help.

The statement reads: "Regarding a number of recent concerns on Facebook from members of the public it would appear an attempt to clarify how Market Drayton Town Council works would help.

"There are many rules regulating the procedures and Code of Conduct of councillors. These only apply if the Code is breached while acting as a councillor.

"Likewise, any procedure used at a full council or committee meeting is subject to a number of standing orders.

"All meetings are guided by advice from the clerk to the chairman or mayor to fellow councillors based on rules set out by the government and guidance from the Local Government Association.

"No one councillor can make a decision on behalf of the council, all decisions will be made by a majority of the 12 town councillors after debate.

"Two issues have arisen as a result of public comments: firstly an accusation of criminal damage. This is outside the legal remit of the council.

"If such an offence took place, then it is a police issue. If the police feel there is no case to answer, then no further action can be taken.

"The second issue is the accusation of bullying. There are very strict Codes of Conduct and rules for how anyone in public office should behave.

"There are also many ways this issue can be addressed. Mediation at local level, formal complaints procedure, independent scrutiny by an officer of the county council and if necessary a hearing by the Standards Board again at county level.

"At this time, as mayor, I have not been requested to initiate any of those procedures, having recently reaffirmed the routes available should councillors feel coerced or bullied.

"It should be bourne in mind that the council members are elected by the public, to represent the public view.

"As in any team of people, there are occasionally robust and emotional debates, but there have been no formal complaints from any current councillors regarding behaviour of this type."

Councillor Roy Aldcroft went on to say that town councillor volunteer to represent the communities for which they are a part.

While he admitted the task can be time consuming and frustrating, he said it was also rewarding.

"It is the community that votes for those that serve on a council, either by being a candidate or turning out at election time, it is the community that has this right enshrined in law to ‘Hire or Fire’ politicians at all levels," Councillor Aldcroft added.

"As a Council, we advertise our meetings on the Town Hall and the council website.

"We broadcast our meetings, we have fifteen minutes at each meeting for members of the public to address the council and we have seating for those who wish to see and listen to the proceedings.