Market Drayton secondary school appoints new headteacher for January 2024

The Grove School in Market Drayton. Photo: Google.

Mitch Allsopp will take over the position of headteacher at The Grove School in Market Drayton from January 2024, replacing outgoing headteacher Sonia Taylor.

The Grove School, which is part of The Marches Academy Trust, has a capacity of 1,206, with 818 pupils aged between 11 and 18.

The announcement was made by the trust's CEO Sarah Finch in a statement today.

She said: "I am delighted to announce that Mitch Allsopp has been appointed as the new headteacher at Grove School, effective from January 2024.

"Mitch has a deep passion for education coupled with a rounded experience of all aspects of school leadership.

"Mitch has dedicated his career to ensure that all children, regardless of their background, should have the opportunities to thrive in their lives, fostering a nurturing and inclusive learning environment.

"His current role is vice-principal for Staffordshire University Academy where he has the strategic responsibility and overview for school improvement, quality of education, personal development, behaviour and attendance.

"One of his personal beliefs is the importance of evidence-informed research on creating the right culture within the staff team which in turn ensures the delivery of pragmatic and innovative ways to ensure that the school can provide the very best life chances for its students.

"The academy, with his supportive leadership is oversubscribed for the first time in its history, and the sixth form has tripled in size over the last two years.

"Mitch has an understanding of the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead and we look forward, as a trust, to continually foster a strong sense of community aligning perfectly with Grove School's core values.

"I encourage you to support him in his new role and work together to create an environment where every student can thrive academically, socially, and emotionally.