Market Drayton worker celebrates 25 years at Gill's Puddings

Lesley Wilkinson celebrates 25 years at Gill's Puddings

Lesley Wilkinson has recently celebrated 25 years at Gills Puddings, where she started full time running the sales/order office with the company in its relative infancy in 1998.

At the time, the business was based at the home of Kim and Gill Smith – the founders of Gill's Puddings in the village of Ightfield.

During the last 25 years Lesley has helped in developing the business into what it has become today.

The first major move was into a premise in Market Drayton in which Lesley is still at her desk now.

In 2015, Gill's Puddings opened a wholesale bakery in two units on the Tern Valley development followed by a gluten free bakery in two more units in 2018.

Expanding the customer base has kept Lesley busy and she is still taking orders from customers that go back to her first week all those years ago.