Works on new footway and kerbing in Hinstock are put back to August

The work at Chester Road, Hinstock, will now be carried out from August 7, for five days, rather than this week as originally planned.

Workers will create a footway with new edging kerbs to connect the one installed at Highfield Way with the original footway on Chester Road, opposite Old School Gardens.

Funding for the work has come from the Community Infrastructure Levy paid by housing developers.

The new footway is close to the line of an historic Roman Road, “the Longford” from Stretton in Staffordshire to Whitchurch in north Shropshire.

Shropshire Council says that in the event of any archaeological finds in the course of the work, correct procedure will be followed.