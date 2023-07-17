Market Drayton personal trainer achieves dream of opening studio in the town

Kevin in his studio

When Kevin Caldecott was a pupil at The Grove School, his ambition was always to develop a career in his best and favourite subject – sport.

The then 15-year-old played hockey, cricket and table tennis at county level and when it was time for work experience he took the opportunity to do it at a Squash Club.

Now, Kevin's dream of opening up his personal training studio has finally become a reality in the form of the new Sculpture Personal Training Studio at 23 High Street.

The formal opening ceremony took place on July 1 and Kevin was joined by a number of friends, family and clients.

Visitors attending the opening of Sculpture

On leaving school, Kevin completed a three year BTEC National Diploma in sports studies, passing with distinction. He is also a Level 3 personal trainer and a certified nutritionist.

Kevin said: “As the course was ending, the Tower Health Club in Market Drayton was opening up and I was appointed to the staff there, remaining when it was taken over by Body Tech Health Club.

"Although I enjoyed the whole experience, I was particularly drawn to working individually with clients helping them achieve their personal goals, whether body building, basic fitness, weight loss or other ambition.

"Many people spoke to me around town saying they would love to have personal training, but found the thought of an environment with other people there a bit intimidating.”

Kevin said he has supported people from age 10 to 82, and current clients range in age from 12 to 77, all with different needs and goals.

With limited finances, in January 2016 he converted his garage at home into a small studio and from there he built up a loyal client base.

“I am doing a job I love whilst seeing people realise their own dreams whatever their age,” Kevin added.