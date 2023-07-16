Cards to 103 year old Nellie could top the 1,000 mark after appeal

Nellie celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by cards and friends. Picture: Tunstall Hall Care Centre

It meant that the Tunstall Hall Care Centre, in Market Drayton, could surround the lovely lady with cards, flowers, friends and food for her big day on Saturday.

The care centre in Newcastle Road had appealed so Nellie could get 103 cards to match her number of years.

"Well what a response!" said a spokesperson. "A huge thank you to everyone who sent in cards, presents and well wishes to Nellie for her 103rd birthday.

Nellie celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by cards and friends. Picture: Tunstall Hall Care Centre

"We had a wonderful day yesterday celebrating with her and we were astounded at the amount that we received and are still receiving.

"The current count on cards as of yesterday was 943 so we definitely surpassed our original target, but we know that more are on the way so will update you all as we have a final tally.

"We received flowers, teddies, chocolates and even some budgie food [for Nellie's pet bird] so a huge thank you to everyone and you have put a beautiful smile on all of our faces."

Nellie celebrated her 103rd birthday surrounded by cards and friends. Picture: Tunstall Hall Care Centre

The care home reckons they will beat the 1,000 cards by the time they have all arrived and been counted.

They've even received a message from the other side of the world from a UK expat now living in Tasmania who saw the appeal for 103 cards to be sent on the BBC.

Nellie served as a member of the WRAF in the second world war and served in Bridgnorth and she even received a visit from a serving member of the forces.

It isn't the first time that Nellie has been at the centre of attention. Last year the team clubbed together and she welcomed her new pet, Bertie, as she had always wanted a budgie.