New gardener joins team at Goldstone Hall Hotel near Market Drayton

Ross Underwood has been appointed as the new head gardener at Goldstone Hall

Ross Underwood has taken on the role as head gardener at Goldstone Hall Country House Hotel, just outside of Market Drayton.

Having previously worked as head gardener at nearby Hodnet Hall Gardens, Ross has a long career and experience in horticulture.

His career highlights include working for David Austin Roses and Bridgemere Garden World, and he is also trustee at Dorothy Clive Garden.

Speaking on his new appointment, Mr Underwood said: “I am really excited to have been appointed as Head Gardener. I felt it was time for a new challenge and leapt at the chance to join the team here at Goldstone.

"With five intensely cultivated acres including a productive garden and Mediterranean herb walk there is tremendous scope here at Goldstone.

"With a relatively new team taking over the garden, we have a chance to really push the garden forward to develop new areas and enhance what already exists.”

Ross is responsible for the management and continued development of the five-acre award-winning garden.

This includes the management of the one-acre kitchen garden, alongside a team of three, under the stewardship of hotel owner John Cushing.

Mr Cushing added: “We are delighted to have appointed Ross as head gardener here at Goldstone.

"Following on from our previous head gardener’s legacy, Ross’s experience and depth of knowledge will enable us to build upon and further develop the garden’s potential for an exciting future.

"Ross will be leading a team of three to enable us to maintain our garden to a high standard for visitors and guests alike."

The Goldstone gardens will be open to non-residents every Monday to Thursday through to October 26 this year with the exception of Bank Holiday Mondays, NGS open days and also privately booked special event days.

Opening Times are 10am to 5pm most days with the exception of NGS opening days when they open from 12 to 5pm.

The garden is also open to guests of Goldstone whether they are staying overnight or simply in the restaurant for lunch, dinner or afternoon tea. The Goldstone restaurant is open all year round.