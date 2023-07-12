Big thank you to our readers as Nellie receives 103 birthday cards in time for the weekend

Family photo of Nellie Orme

Big hearted Shropshire folk - including Star readers - have sent scores of birthday cards to a care home in time for a resident's 103rd birthday at the weekend.

Posties in Market Drayton have seen their red vans creaking under the load of at least 105 cards to Nellie Orme at the Tunstall Hall Care Centre, in Market Drayton, following an appeal.

They've even received a message from the other side of the world from a UK expat now living in Tasmania who saw the appeal on the BBC.

"It’s all thanks to the wonderful coverage you and BBC Midlands have provided for her," said a spokesperson for the care home company St Philips Care.

The message from Tasmania read: "Could you forward a happy 103rd birthday wish to Nellie Orme in Tunstall Hall, Market Drayton from me in Devonport Tasmania Australia."

He added: "After reading about her on the BBC news site and being originally from UK I am sending her a card from here but doubt it will get there for this coming Saturday."

Care home manager, Lesley Smith, said: "She is a very sweet lady when she is in the mood. She served as a member of the WRAF in the second world war and served in Bridgnorth.

"The cards idea was my deputy Vicky Richard's and it has had lots of feedback and cards for Nellie as well as biscuits and an orchid."

It isn't the first time that Nellie is at the centre of attention. Last year the team clubbed together and she welcomed her new pet, Bertie. She had always wanted a budgie.

The kitchen team at the centre also made a birthday cake for her, decorated with edible roses.

To send Nellie a birthday card the address is Tunstall Hall, Newcastle Road, Market Drayton, Shropshire, TF9 4AA

Tunstall Hall is holding a summer fair on August 19 and is keen to involve the local community.