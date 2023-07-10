Road closures announced ahead of Market Drayton Carnival

Children on a Peter Pan float during the Market Drayton Carnival parade

On Saturday, July 15, Market Drayton Carnival will be returning to the town for a fun-filled day of activities, including food vendors, live entertainment, garden games and an inflatable area for children.

A number of roads will be closed for the event and organisers have issued an advanced warning to residents and visitors.

The roads affected are: Stafford Street, High Street, Shropshire Street, Shrewsbury Road, Alexandra Road, Longslow Road, Prospect Road, Cheshire Street, Towers Lawn, Smithfield Road and Longlands Lane from 11.30am until 2.30pm on the day.

Cheshire Street will be closed and car parking suspended on the Saturday from 5pm until 11.59pm.

Parking will also be suspended on Queen Street car park from Friday, July 14 at 5pm until Sunday, July 16 at 11pm.