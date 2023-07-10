Road closures announced ahead of Market Drayton Carnival

By Megan HoweMarket DraytonPublished:

Road closures have been announced ahead of the Market Drayton Carnival parade this weekend.

Children on a Peter Pan float during the Market Drayton Carnival parade
Children on a Peter Pan float during the Market Drayton Carnival parade

On Saturday, July 15, Market Drayton Carnival will be returning to the town for a fun-filled day of activities, including food vendors, live entertainment, garden games and an inflatable area for children.

A number of roads will be closed for the event and organisers have issued an advanced warning to residents and visitors.

The roads affected are: Stafford Street, High Street, Shropshire Street, Shrewsbury Road, Alexandra Road, Longslow Road, Prospect Road, Cheshire Street, Towers Lawn, Smithfield Road and Longlands Lane from 11.30am until 2.30pm on the day.

Cheshire Street will be closed and car parking suspended on the Saturday from 5pm until 11.59pm.

Parking will also be suspended on Queen Street car park from Friday, July 14 at 5pm until Sunday, July 16 at 11pm.

For updates on the carnival, visit the Market Drayton Carnival Facebook page.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News