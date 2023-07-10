Primary school pupils prove they have the 'L Factor'

NORTH COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 07/07/2023..Pics at Festival Drayton Centre, in Market Drayton where Longlands Prm Sch had there ' L' Factor talent show, complete with judges..

The L Factor at the Festival Drayton Centre, in Market Drayton saw Longlands Primary School pupils show off their talents on Friday.

L Factor served as a platform for pupils to showcase their diverse talents, ranging from singing, dancing, instrumental performances, comedy, and much more. Pupils from all classes came forward to participate, demonstrating their passion and dedication to their chosen art forms.

Under the guidance of the school's staff, the pupils captivated the audience with their confidence and exceptional, leaving difficult decision for the judges.

The Frogmore Road school, which is run by the Marches Academy Trust, even saw CEO Sarah Finch step into the shoes of Simon Cowell as she judged the various acts performed by pupils at the end of year show.

She said: Today I took on a role similar to Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden as we hosted our 'L' Factor competition at Longlands Primary School.

"It was a joy to see the enthusiasm and creativity of our children and young people as they showcased their talent. Well done to all involved."

Lisa Millington, Headteacher of Longlands Primary School, added: "We are immensely proud of our pupils for their outstanding performances in L Factor.