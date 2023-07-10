Family picture of Nellie

Nellie Orme, a resident at Tunstall Hall Care Centre, in Market Drayton, already has some 43 cards following a Facebook appeal but they want that to reach 103 by the weekend.

Care home manager, Lesley Smith, said: "She is a very sweet lady when she is in the mood. She served as a member of the WRAF in the second world war and served in Bridgnorth.

"The cards idea was my deputy Vicky Richard's and it has had lots of feedback and cards for Nellie as well as biscuits and an orchid.

"We hope that we will reach the target of 103 cards by her birthday."

It won't be the first time that Nellie is at the centre of attention. Last year the team clubbed together and she welcomed her new pet, Bertie. She had always wanted a budgie.

The kitchen team at the centre also made a birthday cake for her, decorated with edible roses.

To send Nellie a birthday card the address is Tunstall Hall, Newcastle Road, Market Drayton, Shropshire, TF9 4AA

Tunstall Hall is holding a summer fair on August 19 and is keen to involve the local community.