Market Drayton Art Club holds first exhibition since before Covid pandemic

Harvey Vasey

From watercolours, to oil paintings, pencil drawings to acrylics, there is plenty of work to see at the Festival Drayton Centre courtesy of Market Drayton Art Club.

Residents and visitors to the town have been invited to the upstairs gallery of the venue to browse the collection of work which will be on display throughout the month of July.

Jill Allsopp, vice chair of Market Drayton Art Club said: "It's been a long time coming, we used to have one every year before lockdown. We have got a lot of work on display and we are hoping it will be very successful."

The exhibition consists of paintings in various media, including oil paints, acrylics, watercolours and pastels, from upwards of 30 members involved in the club.

All are labelled with the name of the artist, some pieces are for sale and others are not. Prices or NFS (Not For Sale) items are marked on the label.

Staff at the front desk will be able to help with enquiries about how to purchase pieces.

Market Drayton Art Club meets on Monday mornings at The Beacon Centre on Prospect Road.

The club provides a space to work, offers regular workshops, a library of books and DVDs as well as help and advice from other members – and a cup of tea and a biscuit.