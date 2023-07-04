Ginger & Spice Festival set to return to Market Drayton for its 7th year this September

Moran Bailey 4 who travelled from Uttoxeter especially for the event in 2021, she is pictured making gingerbreads

Now in its seventh year, the Ginger and Spice Festival is ever popular with residents and visitors alike, with people coming from across the Welsh border for the event.

It comes as part of British Food Fortnight which will take place from September 16 to October 1, celebrating British food and farming communities.

The main day of celebration is on Saturday, September 30 but there will also be a floating market taking place from Saturday, 30 to Sunday, October 1 between 10an and 5pm, plus other fringe events to be announced.

Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

It attracts food, drink and heritage lovers and boasts a free crafting court, live street music, a town trail, market stalls, a tipple trail and more.

Festival Organiser Julia Roberts said, “We are delighted to be running the Ginger & Spice Festival for the 7th time in 2023.

"Preparation is now well under way for this year’s event which promises to be full of fun and spicy activities for all the family many of which are free of charge.

“We are also extremely grateful to Market Drayton Town Council for supporting this event with a large grant towards our increasing running costs of putting on a safe community event for the local community.”

Spicy Artisan Street Market

Visitors can enjoy a free spicy street market on Cheshire Street during the day, including a range of local, artisan producers and street food – many with a ginger and spicy twist.

This will take place from 9.30am to 4.30pm. There will also be activities for children including gingerbread decorating, gingerbread clay crafts, and more.

Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton

James Du Pavey Food Theatre at the Buttercross

The food theatre will take place under the town’s stone portico Buttercross from 9.30am to 4.30pm and is free to enter.

The chefs demonstrating will be assisted by home economist and recipe developer, Jill Weatherburn, and a team of volunteers.

The chef line-up includes James Sherwin of Wild Shropshire, chef and master baker Michel Nijsten of The Inn Baschurch and British Bread Company and Dan Smith the Pastry Box Shropshire.

Crafting Court and Live Street Music

The crafting court is free of charge and includes gingerbread decorating with the Original Biscuit Bakers, clay gingerbread moulding and face-painting.

There will be live street musicians near the food court throughout the day including Longlands School Choir, Lilly Boughey, Alisdair Mckenzie, Art Brasil Samba Drumming Band, Market Drayton Rock Choir and more.

Ginger and Spice Festival 2021 in Cheshire Street, Market Drayton. In Picture: Nathan Wilson, owner of The Buttercross

Original Biscuit Bakers Heritage Town Trail

For families, there will be a self-guided heritage trail and quiz including visiting buildings and places of historical significance in the town.

It also includes a contest in the town’s shop windows where families can pick the ‘best dressed gingerbread character’, decorated by the local businesses and community to the theme 'Characters from Books'.

On, Friday September 29, the Town Mayor and a children’s author/illustrator will also pick their favourite character/window display. Prizes will be awarded to the winners after the festival.

Market Drayton Ginger and Spice Festival

The festival aims to reconnect the community of Market Drayton to their culinary heritage through a mix of fun and educational festival fringe events celebrating the cultural assets and heritage of the town.

Known as the home of gingerbread, Market Drayton's links to the sweet treats are thought to date back hundreds of years.

Clive of India was born near the town and is said to have brought back the ginger spice to the town's bakers, giving each bakery the chance to develop its own secret recipe.

He also negotiated trade routes directly to Britain, which was particularly attractive to merchants, as it cut out a lot of the extra expenses thus making ginger more affordable.

The first record of gingerbread being baked in the town was in the late 1700s, by Mr Rowland Ward.