Blooming beautiful: Market Drayton residents encouraged to take part in gardening competition

Residents are bringing a touch of colour to a north Shropshire town by taking part in their local 'In Bloom' competition.

Market Drayton In Bloom takes place in the town every year where residents are invited to share their gardening or horticultural creations

Last year's event was well attended, with notable winners including James and Lillian Broadhurst for Best Front Garden and Best Hanging Basket, as well as Longlands Primary School for winning Best School entry.

Application forms are available to collect from Market Drayton Town Hall, 18 Frogmore Road, between 9am and 1pm Monday to Friday for entry into this year's event. Alternatively, the form can be accessed via the Town Council website.

The Town Council encourages the local community and allotments to get involved each year with the competition, as it benefits both residents and visitors to the town.

There are a number of categories to enter into, including Best Back Garden, Best Allotment, Best Water Garden, Best Group Dwelling, Best Hanging Basket or Planter and Best Patio Display.

Market Drayton In Bloom judging takes place in July and entrants will be contacted once all applications have been received.

The awards evening normally takes place in September. This gives an opportunity for everyone to come together, share experiences, gardening tips and find out what prizes they have won.

Applications will close on Friday, July 14.

World News