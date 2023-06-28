'We'll Meet Again': Music and stories of wartime era come to a Market Drayton venue

Jeannette Wanless, Matthew Baker, Michael Revell (middle back), Cathy Baker and Gail Ackerley

Members of Market Drayton Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society (Amdrams), will be presenting 'We'll Meet Again' – an original production set to the music of the 1940s – this weekend.

It follows two families as they journey through the war years, navigating their relationships and the trials of the period and features many of the most popular songs of the time.

The production was originally set to take place in June of 2020, but due to lockdown restrictions, it was postponed.

Now, the cast of 23 and crew of 10 people, are gearing up for their opening night on Thursday, June 29 and are eager to show audiences their creation.

Co-producer Matthew Baker said: "We are really pleased with it. It's finally going to be on stage and it has been a really long time coming but we are really excited and we have been rehearsing non-stop since Sunday.

"We started rehearsing in February, but we have been rehearsing every night this week in preparation for Thursday's opening night.

"It's something that myself and another person from Amdrams have written. It's a script that includes 20 songs from the war time era, so other than the songs it's all original."

We'll Meet Again promises to be an evening full of nostalgia, featuring songs from Grace Fields, Vera Lynn and George Formby.

The show will run from Thursday, June 29 to Saturday, July 1 at the Festival Drayton Centre in Market Drayton.

Tickets cost £10 for adults and £9 for children and concessions. Performances start at 7.30pm.