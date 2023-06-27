Town celebrates 'fantastic' support for Armed Forces Day event

Armed Forces Event at The Kings Arms in Market Drayton. In Picture: Jackie Higgs from Tr'icicle Treata.

People turned out in droves to the event at the Kings Arms pub in Market Drayton on Saturday for a day of family fun.

Organiser and blind former soldier Clive Jones said; "It was fantastic we had at least 150 people there.

"People in Market Drayton are phenomenally behind Armed Forces Day and if there is something on they come out in their droves."

He added that the money would be used to buy equipment for the Army cadet group in the town. Members of the cadets carried out demonstrations for the crowds.

Armed Forces Event at The Kings Arms in Market Drayton. In Picture: Market Drayton Cadets - exercise demonstration.

Among the attractions were food with Dale Griffiths at Pig “N” Ell, ice cream from Jackie Higgs at Tr’icicle Treata.

The organisers also arranged a fly past of an Avro Anson to salute those members of the armed forces who have supported and protected us in this country and abroad.

Organisers said the event consisted of fun, laughter and friendship with live music and entertainment plus the ubiquitous raffle.

There were many stalls including face painting by Carly Cartwright, beautiful cakes by Lauren at Lolly’s cakes and confectionary and much much more.

Mr Jones who worked with the Kings Arms to organise the event added: "May I take this opportunity to thank everyone who help with the organisation, Digger and all the team at the Kings Arms.

"The day was topped off with a very large raffle and a fly over by a Avro Anson. I am told that this plane is the only airworthy model flying in the world today."

He also thanked all the local businesses that contributed to the day. He said the town's support is "second to none.