Business chief battles back after taking his £1 million company into liquidation

Chris Williams has a new company after calling in the liquidators to his previous firm

But Chris Williams of Market Drayton is battling back with a new company and heading out on the road again as a lorry driver as he strives to get back on his feet again.

Mr Williams, who called time on temporary driver agency Temps On Call earlier this year, said: "The first impact of Covid was that a big customer shut the doors and people I was sending to them as drivers went and found work elsewhere.

"We held our own for a little bit but the IR35 off payroll working rules finished me off. IR35 frightens the end users and it is the straw that broke the camel's back."

Mr Williams started Temps On Call in 2011 and had built a successful business over a decade from his home at Balmoral Drive, in Market Drayton.

"I used to have 25 to 30 drivers on the books and was turning over £1 million a year. Everything looked good but now I am having to go back on the road again and pick up work where I can. I am an HGV driver and know that side of the business."

But Mr Williams has now set up a new company called TOC Staffing Solutions and beginning the slow process of setting up all over again while trying to satisfy debtors he owes.

He said: "It has had a massive impact and I am probably going to have to sell the house

"I am trying to build the business back up and going out and doing shifts myself to try to keep a roof over my head."

He added that after struggling on for a while he decided to take the liquidation option.

"Going into liquidation is the best thing I did," he said. "It lifted a massive weight off my shoulders. The liquidators are handling the creditors which frees me up to start building back up again. It was the best route for me to go down."

He added that he is proud of being self-sufficient and paying his way but has been disappointed with there being "no help out there" and having to jump through hoops for things like working tax credits.

One of the agonising decisions he had to make was to let his personal assistant go from the business. He had known her for eight years

But he added: "I am very shrewd about it now. I used to be blase about it because the company was doing so well."