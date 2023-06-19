Shropshire village celebrates four-legged friends with a special doggy day out

Eadie Kimberley, six, and Tilly at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out

The community in Loggerheads, Market Drayton organised the doggy event to raise money for a local pet charity.

The event on Saturday at the The Loggerheads pub was organised by the Loggerheads Craft and Chat group, which organises a variety of annual events and activities for the community.

The Doggy Day Out was organised to raise money for Pebbles Legacy Dog Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent.

It featured stalls with food, as well as pet competitions where a host of pooches were given prizes.

Organiser Fiona Rolfe said: "Like many other places we have a huge number of pet owners, and we thought that they would love to be involved in something that celebrates our love of our family pets, whilst supporting a very worthwhile charity."