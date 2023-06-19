Shropshire village celebrates four-legged friends with a special doggy day out

By Richard WilliamsMarket DraytonPublished: Comments

A Shropshire village has been celebrating their four-legged friends with a special doggy day out.

Eadie Kimberley, six, and Tilly at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Eadie Kimberley, six, and Tilly at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out

The community in Loggerheads, Market Drayton organised the doggy event to raise money for a local pet charity.

The event on Saturday at the The Loggerheads pub was organised by the Loggerheads Craft and Chat group, which organises a variety of annual events and activities for the community.

The Doggy Day Out was organised to raise money for Pebbles Legacy Dog Rescue in Stoke-on-Trent.

It featured stalls with food, as well as pet competitions where a host of pooches were given prizes.

Organiser Fiona Rolfe said: "Like many other places we have a huge number of pet owners, and we thought that they would love to be involved in something that celebrates our love of our family pets, whilst supporting a very worthwhile charity."

Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
The Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
The Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Tiggy at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Tiggy at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Eadie Kimberley, six, and Tilly at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Eadie Kimberley, six, and Tilly at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Martin Williams-Lalley and Tiggy the Norfolk Terrier at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Martin Williams-Lalley and Tiggy the Norfolk Terrier at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Bella the Veimeramer at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Bella the Veimeramer at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
The Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
The Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Isla who came 2nd in Best Cross Bread and 3rd Best Puppy at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Isla who came 2nd in Best Cross Bread and 3rd Best Puppy at the Loggerheads Doggy Day Out
Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Richard Williams

By Richard Williams

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based in Telford.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News