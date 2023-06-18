Supermarket applies for alcohol licence in Market Drayton

The application proposes the provision of late-night refreshment from Monday- Sunday, 23:00-00:00.
The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises Monday-Sunday, 06:00-00:00
The opening hours of the premises, Monday-Sunday, 06:00-00:00.
Any interested party or responsible authority wishing to make representations must do so in writing to the Licensing Authority. By post: Licensing Team, Shropshire Council, Shirehall,Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY2 6ND. Or via email at: licensing@shropshire.gov.uk.