Supermarket applies for alcohol licence in Market Drayton

By Sue AustinMarket DraytonPublished: Comments

Tesco Stores Limited has made an application to the Licensing Authority at Shropshire Council for the grant of a premises licence in respect of the premises located at Tesco Express, 143 Shrewsbury Road, Market Drayton.

Stock image.
Stock image.

The application proposes the provision of late-night refreshment from Monday- Sunday, 23:00-00:00.

The sale by retail of alcohol for consumption off the premises Monday-Sunday, 06:00-00:00

The opening hours of the premises, Monday-Sunday, 06:00-00:00.

Any interested party or responsible authority wishing to make representations must do so in writing to the Licensing Authority. By post: Licensing Team, Shropshire Council, Shirehall,Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury, Shropshire, SY2 6ND. Or via email at: licensing@shropshire.gov.uk.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter covering the Oswestry/Mid Wales area and wider afield. Keen to hear your news.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News