Newly-refurbished Dalelands play area open to residents of Market Drayton

Reopening of Dalelands Park Play area in Market Drayton. Opened by Bryon Chapman, Cresley Knight, 5, and Cllr Roy Aldcroft.

It comes after work to refurbish and renovate the play area at Dalelands started on Tuesday, May 2 this year.

Now, just over one month on, it has been opened to children and families who can enjoy the new play equipment.

This includes a basketball hoop, a cycle-scooter track, a mini road circuit with signs, an inclusive solo spinner bowl, an inclusive carousel roundabout, a nature trail and ground graphics.

It also includes new metal fencing surrounding the park and the removal of a large grass hump creating a ball play area with fixed goal posts.

The whole project cost just under 102,000 funded in part by monies from new developments in Market Drayton.

Councillor Roy Aldcroft, who formally opened the area on Saturday said "It was the result of good team work by Town Council Staff and Councillors working closely with the local community to try to ensure we made best use of the land available.

"Clearing the ‘hump’ and levelling a large area has provided a large ball park, and an area where the community can hold family fun days during our sunny summers.

"We were very grateful for all those residents who took the trouble to comment on the proposals."