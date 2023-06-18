Flash floods cause electrical issues at properties

SFRS has been dealing with floods in properties as heavy rain hits parts Shropshire

SFRS say they were called to an address in Anstice Square, Madeley in Telford at around 8.10am.

Crews found flooding in the premises had affected the electrics. An environmental pod was used and crews deployed an aquavac to remove water from the property.

Meanwhile, firefighters from Market Drayton were called to Charter Court at around 11am on Sunday also due to flooding affecting the electrics at a property.

Crews stemmed a leak in the hot water system and provided advice to the householder.

The floods come after the Met office issued a yellow warning for thunderstorms and heavy rain on Sunday following last week's heat wave.

The weather warning follows days of of heavy thunderstorms and flash flooding hitting the region at the beginning of the week, affecting schools, pubs and homes across Shropshire.