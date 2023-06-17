'Enjoy at 21': New lunchtime cafe opens in Market Drayton

Jill Kirk

'Enjoy at 21' has recently opened at 21 Shropshire Street in the centre of town and is run by resident Jill Kirk, who is originally from Oxford.

Not only is Mrs Kirk a cook, but she is also an artist – and a selection of her work is on display at the lunchtime venue.

Run by Jill Kirk. Some of the art and bags on display and for sale are even made by her

The cafe is open Wednesday to Saturday from 10am to 2pm and serves homemade food including soups, sandwiches, sweet treats and more – all at affordable prices.

Jill Kirk serving Helena Lea-Atkins and Karen Nicholls

Enjoy at 21. Run by Jill Kirk

Mrs Kirk said: "It's a bit slow starting at the moment, but everyone says it will take off at some point. I was in France for 30 years and I only came back last year, for the first time in 28 years.

"My husband and I were supposed to be retiring, but when you work for yourself, you find you can't stop working."

Enjoy at 21. Run by Jill Kirk. She has her own Mini herb garden in the window

Mrs Kirk said she wanted to do something which suited her skillset, allow her to meet new people and make nice food – and so came the idea for 'Enjoy at 21'.

When commenting on the move to Shropshire, Mrs Kirk said: "It's a very beautiful county, and people are very friendly – exceptionally so."

Enjoy at 21. Run by Jill Kirk

Mrs Kirk is open to large group bookings and parties of up to 10 people. To enquire, pop into the shop at 21 Shropshire St, Market Drayton TF9 3DA.