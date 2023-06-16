Proposal for 100 homes near Market Drayton rejected for the second time

Developers Gladman didn't take no for an answer on proposals for land north of the A53 at Longford, Market Drayton, the first time they were rejected, and resubmitted plans for the site.
Planners have thrown out proposals for a 'beautiful and sustainable' 100-home development in north Shropshire for the second time.
