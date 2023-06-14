Temporary traffic lights for work at Market Drayton's Gingerbread Man roundabout

Map showing the location and extent of the works

Work will be carried out from June 15 to July 7 at the Gingerbread Man (A529/A53) roundabout in the seventh phase of work by Shropshire Council and Kier.

From 7am to 6pm each day, work will take place under multi-way temporary traffic signals, but there will be no multi-way signals after 4pm on July 3, 4 and 5.

The work includes cutting back and clearing vegetation at signing and lighting column locations, kerbing, new regulatory signs and posts and road markings.

During the work, signed diversions will be in place and businesses will be open as normal. Access to residential and business properties will be maintained.

The busy five-arm roundabout serves as access to the livestock market, Burnside Business Park, Western Way businesses and The Gingerbread Man public house.