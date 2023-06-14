Temporary traffic lights for work at Market Drayton's Gingerbread Man roundabout

By Megan HoweMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated: Comments

The next phase of improvement safety work on the A529 near Market Drayton is to begin at the island known locally as 'the Gingerbread Man roundabout'.

Map showing the location and extent of the works
Map showing the location and extent of the works

Work will be carried out from June 15 to July 7 at the Gingerbread Man (A529/A53) roundabout in the seventh phase of work by Shropshire Council and Kier.

From 7am to 6pm each day, work will take place under multi-way temporary traffic signals, but there will be no multi-way signals after 4pm on July 3, 4 and 5.

The work includes cutting back and clearing vegetation at signing and lighting column locations, kerbing, new regulatory signs and posts and road markings.

During the work, signed diversions will be in place and businesses will be open as normal. Access to residential and business properties will be maintained.

The busy five-arm roundabout serves as access to the livestock market, Burnside Business Park, Western Way businesses and The Gingerbread Man public house.

During the work access to the works area will be restricted to essential highway personnel, local residents who live and reside within the road closure, businesses located within the closure, deliveries to businesses and homes, pedestrians, dismounted cyclists, equestrians and emergency service vehicles.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Transport
Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News