Craft fairs in Market Drayton to be held on a monthly basis up until December

It comes after the success of the last craft fair held at the Beacon Centre in April, which was organised by fundraising stalwarts Lisa-Helen Jones and husband Darren.

The fair saw a steady stream of people coming through the doors to pick up a gift or two, with items ranging from hats to scrunchies, jewellery to dog bandannas.

Now, organisers are running a whole host of events up until Christmas, with all proceeds going to the The Compassion Kitchen in Stoke, which feeds the city's homeless and vulnerable.

Mrs Jones said she and her husband had been raising money for the Stoke-on-Trent charity for several years, and the craft fair was the latest in a range of events they have held.

She said: "It is something we have been raising money for for years. Over the years we must have raised between £15 and 16,000. We do everything from table top fairs in the garden to online raffles during lockdown."

Upcoming events will be open from 10am for buyers and will finish at around 2pm on the following dates:

Sunday, July 9

Saturday, August 5

Saturday, September 16

Saturday, October 14

Saturday, November 11

Sunday, December 17

There is parking, disabled access and facilities. Guide dogs and care dogs are welcome.

Refreshments, cakes and snacks are available to purchase at the event and there will be a wide variety of stalls such as macrame, upcycled jewellery, wax melts, silk paintings and felting, painted ducks and decoupage bird boxes.