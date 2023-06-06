Garden fire spreads to hedge and bins, prompting fire service warning

By Megan JonesMarket DraytonPublished: Comments

Firefighters have issued a warning after being called to garden waste fire that had gotten out of control.

Market Drayton fire station shared the pictures on Tuesday
Market Drayton fire station shared the pictures on Tuesday

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report about a fire at a home in Market Drayton at around 10.26am on Tuesday.

One crew from Market Drayton station rushed to the scene on Goosefields Close.

Fortunately, the fire was out of arrival of the crews, who used a hose reel jet to damp down the area and cool hotspots.

Market Drayton fire station shared the pictures on Tuesday

According to the fire service, the occupier had been burning some garden waste in a fire pit, which had gotten out of control and spread to the fence, hedge and two wheelie bins.

A spokesperson from the service said: "We would like to remind people that if you are having a controlled burn of any kind, make sure it is sited in a safe location where it can’t spread, have firefighting media available and notify Fire Control on 01743 260290."

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News