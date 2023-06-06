Garden fire spreads to hedge and bins, prompting fire service warning

Market Drayton fire station shared the pictures on Tuesday

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a report about a fire at a home in Market Drayton at around 10.26am on Tuesday.

One crew from Market Drayton station rushed to the scene on Goosefields Close.

Fortunately, the fire was out of arrival of the crews, who used a hose reel jet to damp down the area and cool hotspots.

Market Drayton fire station shared the pictures on Tuesday

According to the fire service, the occupier had been burning some garden waste in a fire pit, which had gotten out of control and spread to the fence, hedge and two wheelie bins.