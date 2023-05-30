Latest phase of improvement work on main Market Drayton road is well under way

A529

Work is being carried out between Mount Pleasant Crossroads and North Lodge at Pell Wall, in Market Drayton, until June 14 from 9.30am to 4pm each day, excluding bank holidays.

It comes after the A529 between Market Drayton and Audlem was labelled among the top 50 roads in the country for motoring deaths and serious injuries in 2016.

The current phase of work on the A529 includes road surfacing; cutting back vegetation at signage locations; kerbing to Pell Wall Bank western verge; new road markings; new signs and posts; installation of VAS signs; new road markings; drainage work, and new footways.

The next, seventh, stage of work is set to be carried out between June 15 and July 3 at the Gingerbread Man roundabout. Signed diversions will be in place and businesses will be open as normal during work hours. Access to residential and business properties within the closure will be maintained.

The work is being carried out as part of the Government-funded A529 Safer Road Fund scheme to improve safety between Hinstock and Audlem. Work began in October 2019 and has involved various safety improvement measures at key locations. – including Mount Pleasant crossroads.

Richard Marshall, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways, said: “The award of this Department for Transport funding has already enabled us to carry out essential and much-needed safety work and reduce risk of injury or accident on the A529 – and the work has had a huge impact on safety.”

“I’m pleased that this next phase of work is now being carried out and I thank people for their understanding while the road is closed.”