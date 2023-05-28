Escape to nature this Half Term with a trip to Fordhall Organic Farm – and it's free to enter

Fordhall Farm, Market Drayton.

One of Shropshire's hidden gems, the farm is located in the rural north of the county on the outskirts of Market Drayton, adjacent to the Muller factory.

It has plenty on offer for children and adults alike, with its on-site cafe, free farm trails and resident animals, including the arrival of a couple of fresh litters of piglets.

The shop.

So if you're looking for something a bit different this May half term why not give it a try?

Fran Lant, of Fordhall Farm said: "Regarding half term, we will be running a free and drop in event on May 30 from 10am to 3pm.

"We are asking visitors to pop up to our woodland, and help us to restore our clay pig sculpture, which is in need of some TLC.

"It is expected to be a fun and messy activity, ideal for families although anyone is welcome to join in.

"If people would like to make a day of it, picnics are welcome, and dogs are welcome to explore the free farm trails with them, as long as they are kept on a lead."

A tractor.

With eased avian flu restrictions, the resident chickens are now free to wander the grounds so children and families can interact with them in the play area.

The longest free walking trail at the farm has recently re-opened: Arthur's trail is around 90mins walk and takes visitors on a scenic route through the farm fields, along the River Tern and down the boardwalk.

This trail isn't permanently open due to boggy conditions and livestock, and so it is recommended that visitors drop into the Farm's Welcome Shed to get a trail map.

Fran added: "While visiting, we are encouraging everyone to pick up their camera and get snapping, as we are currently running a competition to be featured in our 2024 photo calendar."

Entries into the 2024 photo calendar will close on August 31.

Fordhall is a community owned farm, run by brother-and-sister team Charlotte and Ben Hollins.

Since taking over the running of the farm about 20 years ago, they have introduced a farm shop and butchery, cafe, glamping yurts and catering business as well as host a number of events such as educational visits, weddings and parties.