Margaret Russell was found to be nearly three times the drink drive limit in a breathalyser test

Police stopped Margaret Russell, from Berrisford Close in Market Drayton, on March 21 while she was at the wheel of a Land Rover Freelander.

The 59-year-old was travelling along the A50 in Uttoxeter, Staffordshire, before a breath test recorded a result of 101 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 30 microgrammes.