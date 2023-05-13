Market Drayton woman fighting for return of beloved cat Fred after she receives request to transfer ownership

Fred

Beryl Edwards, from Market Drayton, has been waiting since May 4 to see her cat, Fred, brought home after she received a notification from microchipping database company Identibase for a request of 'transfer of ownership'.

What at first was pure elation that the lost member of her family had been found, quickly turned into worry and frustration as Beryl was told she'd need to go through police to get the details of the finder.

Beryl said: "You can imagine I was a bit stunned, he was missing all this time and now there's a request for a transfer of ownership to someone else.

"I responded in minutes and told Identibase over the phone that I would not be transferring ownership and that I wanted the cat back."

But due to data protection laws, Beryl said, the company was not able to give her any information regarding where the cat was – and the only way she could retrieve this is if the police requested it.

Fred

Fred was adopted by Beryl on September 18, 2021 – along with his brother Gino – and went missing on August 9, 2022.

Beryl said: "With help from friends he was posted online and we had all the information out there and I formally reported him missing with Identibase on August 15, 2022.

"I had an acknowledging email from them saying he was now logged on the system as missing and anyone who scanned his chip would see as such."

It has been eight days since Beryl received the notification for the transfer of ownership, but says she is still waiting to be reunited with Fred.

Fred and his brother Gino

"Microchipping is not as straightforward as you think in situations like this," Beryl added.

"I thought when I had the first email that was it I would get him back but unfortunately since then I have had stress.

"It's been frustrating, I was told out of the blue that the cat that has been missing, has now been found.

"It goes from the sheer relief and elation of 'he's coming home' to having to battle every step of the way and push and push for his return."

Beryl contacted West Mercia Police to allegedly be told that she would initially need to wait four weeks for Fred's finders to get in touch with her.

However, Beryl said, within that space of time anything could have happened to Fred and so she pushed for faster action.

West Mercia Police has confirmed this is now an "active investigation".

Beryl has since been told by Identibase that they have contacted Fred's finder, but have yet to receive a response.

Fred

"It's like losing him all over again," Beryl added, "But I didn't know the amazing responses I would get on Drayton Crier [online community group] which has just been phenomenal.

"The number of people who have replied and commented, that's heartening to see how many caring people there are."

She added: "It's the time its taking, this has really bothered me, because it's just so ridiculous everything is there in situ and we are now over a week and absolutely nothing."

The Government is set to make microchipping compulsory for all cat owners by June 10, 2024, and owners found not to have microchipped their pet will have 21 days to have one implanted, or face a fine of up to £500.

The new rules mean cats must be implanted with a microchip before they reach the age of 20 weeks and their contact details stored and kept up to date in a pet microchipping database.

Addressing other pet owners, Beryl added: "I can't stress enough, keep your documents safe and keep records too.

"Thankfully, I have got everything and I have toiled through all of my fine details and emails so it is there, but somebody else might not have that if they find themselves in this sort of situation.

"Most people think if you microchip your cat it's just logging there details and you don't think any further than that, so it really has been quite revealing, the whole experience.

"And I think a lot of people are finding similar things and with the new law coming in some people just need to know.

"The system is at fault in that people are not aware that you can't straight away be told where your cat is because of data protection."

Fred

A spokesperson for West Mercia Police said: “This week we received a report from a member of the public concerned their cat may have been stolen.

"The much-loved pet has been missing since August last year but recently the owner received a request to change the details of the cat’s microchip.

“We are following up on a number of enquiries and at this stage are treating the matter as a potential theft."

Mike Jamieson, from Identibase, said: "As the UK’s largest pet protection service, we are an animal welfare company first and foremost.

"We cover an enormous number of UK pets – over 4 million currently – and our primary interest is in the wellbeing of them and their keepers.