'Breathtaking' Market Drayton home for sale near site of 'War of the Roses' battle

The stunning home and grounds

Daisy Lake, near Market Drayton, is being marketed by Savills and is surrounded by beautiful countryside in a highly accessible yet private setting down a long tree-lined drive.

An outside shot

Property agent Tony Morris-Eyton said: "I love the sheer elegance of this breath taking home."

The property was built in 1968 to replicate a Georgian country house and is in the centre of an area of great historical interest.

The Battle of Blore Heath in 1459, said to be the battle in the ‘War of the Roses’, took place literally around and over Daisy Lake.

A Savills spokesman said: "It is reputed that Queen Margaret of Anjou watched on from nearby Mucklestone Church.

"The beautiful decorative oak staircase, the carved archway in the reception hall and the handsome fireplace in the drawing room, including a few doors and frames were reclaimed from nearby Maer Hall which was owned by the late Josiah Wedgwood the master potter.

"In 1839 his youngest daughter Emma married her cousin Charles Darwin and it is thought they started life together at Maer Hall."

Daisy Lake is set in grounds extending to just over 8.5 acres.

Daisy Lake has some stunning features

The front door opens into a grand entrance hall where double doors lead into the triple aspect drawing room, with a Chesney woodburning stove and a decorative surround with a marble hearth.

The formal dining room offers views over the front of the house while the kitchen breakfast room offers a fantastic space with double doors leading outside onto the terrace, with a home office space.

The kitchen area

The kitchen was designed by Kenton Jones in 2005.

A decorative staircase leads to a galleried landing which offers a space for a home office or potentially a fifth bedroom.

The principal bedroom has views over the lake, with a separate dressing room and an en suite shower with twin vanity sink.

The beautiful staircase

There are a further three double bedrooms, all with lovely views and built in wardrobes and a separate family bathroom with a bath and separate shower.