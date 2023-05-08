Notification Settings

Appeal to identifying baby after teenager assaulted by gang of other youths

By Megan JonesMarket DraytonPublished: Last Updated:

Police are appealing for information to help identify a baby after a teenager was assaulted by a gang of teens.

Police have appealed for help after the incident last Thursday
Officers say the incident, which saw a young teen set upon by a group of other youths, happened at 4.50pm in Barrowstyle Lane, Market Drayton on Thursday.

One teenage girl reportedly involved in the assault, was seen to be holding a small baby dressed only in a vest.

Now, police are asking for witnesses to the assault, or those with information that could assist in identifying the baby, to get in touch.

Those with information can ring 101, or go online to westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00401_i_04052023.

Information can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, online at crimestoppers-uk.org or phoning 0800 555 111.

Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

