Appeal to identifying baby after teenager assaulted by gang of other youths

Police have appealed for help after the incident last Thursday

Officers say the incident, which saw a young teen set upon by a group of other youths, happened at 4.50pm in Barrowstyle Lane, Market Drayton on Thursday.

One teenage girl reportedly involved in the assault, was seen to be holding a small baby dressed only in a vest.

Now, police are asking for witnesses to the assault, or those with information that could assist in identifying the baby, to get in touch.

Those with information can ring 101, or go online to westmercia.police.uk, quoting incident number 00401_i_04052023.