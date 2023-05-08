A true royal run for Market Drayton 10K

Many dressed up to mark the coronation

It was heating up to be one of the hottest days of the year, but the sunshine didn't stop 1,800 of Shropshire's pavement pounders from hitting the streets of Market Drayton on Sunday.

Now one of the largest 10k events in the Midlands, every year hundreds from around the county and beyond enter the competition to run the 6.2 mile loop around the town.

Runners set off from The Grove School on Newcastle Road, before looping around the town's residential estates and high street and before returning to the school for the finish line.

Around 1,800 runners took part in the 6.2 mile race

Dozens of children also took part in the event

Tim Beckett, race director said the atmosphere was akin to that at the capital's marathon.

Tim said: "It was absolutely brilliant, you can see the whole community coming together to support it. Whole streets were rammed with people cheering the runners on.

"A lot of the participants have said they go to so many races and don't get that kind of support - we were told was more like the London marathon!"

After Saturday's rain, the organisers welcomed the warmer weather, with runners sheltered from the blazing sun by clouds until the last mile.

Tim added: "It was ideal conditions really, a bit overcast this morning but just as the runners started to come back the clouds moved and the sun came out.

"Worst possible time for the runner's I suppose, but if had been like that all day I think they would've run into trouble."

Market Drayton Mayor Mark Whittle saw the runners off

Runner Darren Hassall got in the coronation spirit

This year was particularly poignant for many of the runners, who came together to remember fellow Market Drayton runner, Chris Perry.

Chris died last November, after a short battle with bowel cancer. His young son, Otis, presented the fun-run trophies. One trophy, named for Chris, was also presented to the first local runner back to the finish line.

In the men's category, Shrewsbury AC's Matthew Costello came in first for the second year running, with an impressive time of 32 minutes, 25 seconds.

Matthew was closely followed by Saddleworth Runners' Chris Phillips, at 33.37 and Vale Royal AC's Mark Crabtree at 33.48.

Running club, City of Stoke AC dominated in the women's category, taking the top three spaces. Donna Sherwin placed first for the club, at 37 minutes, 17 seconds.

Close behind was Stoke's Nia Nokes at 38.27 and Sarah Mackness at 38.47.