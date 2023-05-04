Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Two dogs rescued from house fire in Market Drayton

By Megan JonesMarket DraytonPublished: Comments

Two dogs have been rescued by firefighters from a house fire in north Shropshire.

Two dogs have been rescued by firefighters from a house fire in Market Drayton. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.
Two dogs have been rescued by firefighters from a house fire in Market Drayton. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call reporting a house fire in Market Drayton at 10.14am on Thursday.

Two fire engines were dispatched from Hodnet and Prees stations to the scene on Country Meadows off Shrewsbury Road.

Upon arrival, the crews found the rear of the property affected, and set to work tackling the blaze with jets and a thermal imaging camera.

Two dogs were rescued from the property during the incident.

The stop message, which indicates the fire is under control, was received at 11am.

Market Drayton
North Shropshire
Local Hubs
News
Megan Jones

By Megan Jones

Community News reporter

Community News reporter covering Shropshire.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News