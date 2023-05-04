Two dogs rescued from house fire in Market Drayton

Two dogs have been rescued by firefighters from a house fire in Market Drayton. Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call reporting a house fire in Market Drayton at 10.14am on Thursday.

Two fire engines were dispatched from Hodnet and Prees stations to the scene on Country Meadows off Shrewsbury Road.

Upon arrival, the crews found the rear of the property affected, and set to work tackling the blaze with jets and a thermal imaging camera.

Two dogs were rescued from the property during the incident.